START HERE: Latest on deadly dive boat fire, Hurricane Dorian moving north

Deadly dive boat fire
Search and rescue teams hit the water off the Southern California coast looking for answers about what caused a deadly dive boat fire.
Crews have recovered at least 25 bodies since the boat sank after the fire early yesterday morning near Santa Cruz Island.
Five crew members jumped off the boat and got rescued by a Madera couple.
RELATED: H25 bodies located after boat fire near Santa Cruz Island; 9 people still missing, Coast Guard says
Nine people are still missing.
The NTSB is coming to California today to take over the investigation and we'll be streaming a live press conference from Santa Barbara County with the latest developments on this fire.
It starts at 10 a.m. and you can watch it online, on our mobile app and on facebook.
Tracking Hurricane Dorian
Hurricane Dorian is forecast to begin moving slowly closer to the US after devastating the Bahamas.
At least five people have already died in the Bahamas because of the storm.
Now, coastal counties from Florida to North Dakota have ordered evacuations as the category three storm approaches.
RELATED: HHurricane Dorian: The latest forecast for Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas
The National Hurricane Center says Dorian will make its way up the East Coast through the rest of the week bringing storm surges, dangerous winds and heavy rain.
Even Walt Disney World in Florida will be adjusting their operation hours today closing all park early at three this afternoon.
We'll be tracking Dorian on air, online and on our mobile app as the storm makes its way closer to the East Coast.
Honor Flight
Dozens of valley veterans will be leaving for Washington DC in less than two hours.
It's all part of the 20th Central Valley Honor Flight trip.
The group of veterans visit the World War Two Memorial, Korean and Vietnam Memorial, among others, during their time in our nation's capital.
They'll return to Fresno Thursday night and the public is invited to show up at the airport to welcome them home.
Latest Valley Forecast
The Central Valley can expect another round of triple-digit temperatures this afternoon. Highs will be from 99 to 104 degrees.
By the end of the week into the weekend expect a significant cooldown that could drop Central Valley temperatures in the 80s on Sunday.
For the latest forecast click here or download the Accuweather App.
