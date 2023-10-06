Thieves steal and burn Fresno youth football program trailer

A Fresno youth football team's trailer filled with equipment was stolen and then discovered burned.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno youth football team's trailer filled with equipment was stolen and then discovered burned on Thursday.

That trailer cost thousands of dollars and contained some of the team's equipment and sentimental items.

Anthony Tyler, president of the Central Ravens youth football program, says it only took five minutes for thieves to steal the trailer.

"It got there at 4:42 am and was out of there at 4:47 am," said Tyler.

Items inside the trailer included everything from field markers, DJ equipment, snack bar items and their team helmet.

"It had our blow-up helmet, which was donated to us by one of our parents a few years ago," said Tyler.

"Just things that can't be replaced easily," added Jason Wilson, vice president of the Central Ravens.

For Tyler, it was a rough morning when he walked out and saw the trailer missing.

"It really hurts, it really hurts," said Tyler.

Wilson says the entire team is suffering after the loss.

"It's sad that people just do that for their own benefit, not thinking about how many people it affects on the back end," said Wilson.

Nothing inside of the trailer was salvageable after the fire.

"The trailer was found at about 11 am this morning on Shields and Chateau Fresno. I guess a motorist was driving by, and they saw it on fire and called 911," said Tyler.

Every year, the coaches try to use leftover funds to get things for the program, but the trailer will take time to replace.

"To buy something for $12,000, it's going to require the community's help, it really is. We're going to need some outside help in order for us to get another one," said Wilson.

This Saturday is the last home game of the season.

While it won't look the same, even the players are remembering what their coaches taught them, saying no matter what happens, they will come out on top.

A GoFundMe has been set up for donations.

