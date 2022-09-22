Homicide investigation in Porterville after man found fatally wounded outside courthouse

When police arrived, they found 68-year-old Michael Haddox unresponsive with a wound to his stomach.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Wednesday night just before 6:30 pm, Porterville police responded to a call on East Olive Avenue at Plano Street, near the South County Justice Center.

When police arrived, they found 68-year-old Michael Haddox unresponsive with a wound to his stomach.

Police provided first aid and he was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have not yet released how Maddox was injured.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation should contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or through the departmental Facebook page.