Coronavirus

Valley grocery stores offer special hours, delivery for senior shoppers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Grocery stores in the Valley are now offering special hours to help seniors and other vulnerable customers shop safely during the coronavirus outbreak.

SMART AND FINAL

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, Smart and Final will offer special shopping hours for seniors, pregnant women, customers with disabilities and first responders from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

STATE FOODS SUPERMARKET

Starting Wednesday, March 18, State Foods Supermarkets will open an hour early to service seniors, pregnant women and those with disabilities.

These groups can purchase what they need from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

WHOLE FOODS MARKET

Starting on Wednesday, March 18, all Whole Food Markets stores in the U.S. and Canada will service customers who are over the age of 60, one hour before opening to the public.

In addition, the stores will close two hours to restock shelves and sanitize the stores.

DOLLAR GENERAL

Dollar General on Monday announced it is dedicating its first hour of operations to allow seniors to shop.

Starting from Tuesday, March 17, seniors will be able to purchase what they need from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m.

VALLARTA STORES

Vallarta stores announced they will be open from seven until eight each morning starting Wednesday, only for seniors, pregnant women and customers with disabilities.

TARGET

Target is cutting back its hours and introducing dedicated shopping time for "vulnerable guests," the company announced Tuesday.

The company said the first hour that each store is open on Wednesday mornings will be reserved for customers who are elderly or have other underlying health conditions. Other customers are encouraged to "plan their shopping trips around this timeframe."

BITWISE INDUSTRIES

Bitwise Industries announced Sunday it will deliver groceries to those who are sick and seniors in Madera, Fresno and Tulare counties.

Those in need of grocery assistance can send their name, address and shopping list to groceries@bitwiseindustries.com or call 559-460-7809.

SAVE MART

The Save Mart Companies just announced dedicated shopping hours for seniors and vulnerable populations, such as pregnant women and those with compromised immune system. Stores will set aside every Tuesday and Thursday from 6 am to 9 a.m. for higher risk populations to shop. Also, first responders can shop at all Save Mart, FoodMaxx and Lucky stores one hour before and one hour after posted store hours every day.

PIONEER MARKET
Beginning 3/24/20, Pioneer Market will be opening from 7am-9am for all senior citizens and at-risk members to do their shopping. Their store hours will also be changing, they will be open from 7am-8pm starting Monday, March 23rd.

SCRIPT PHARMACY

Script Pharmacy in Clovis is offering free delivery of prescription medication, vitamins, even supplements to people impacted by the COVID-19 'shelter in place' restrictions.

Clovis pharmacy offers free delivery during coronavirus crisis

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to abc30.com/coronavirus/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresno countymadera countymerced countytulare countykings countycoronavirussenior citizensgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News