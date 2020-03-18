Valley grocery stores offer special hours, delivery for senior shoppers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Grocery stores in the Valley are now offering special hours to help seniors and other vulnerable customers shop safely during the coronavirus outbreak.
SMART AND FINAL
On Tuesdays and Thursdays, Smart and Final will offer special shopping hours for seniors, pregnant women, customers with disabilities and first responders from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.
STATE FOODS SUPERMARKET
Starting Wednesday, March 18, State Foods Supermarkets will open an hour early to service seniors, pregnant women and those with disabilities.
These groups can purchase what they need from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
WHOLE FOODS MARKET
Starting on Wednesday, March 18, all Whole Food Markets stores in the U.S. and Canada will service customers who are over the age of 60, one hour before opening to the public.
In addition, the stores will close two hours to restock shelves and sanitize the stores.
DOLLAR GENERAL
Dollar General on Monday announced it is dedicating its first hour of operations to allow seniors to shop.
Starting from Tuesday, March 17, seniors will be able to purchase what they need from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m.
VALLARTA STORES
Vallarta stores announced they will be open from seven until eight each morning starting Wednesday, only for seniors, pregnant women and customers with disabilities.
TARGET
Target is cutting back its hours and introducing dedicated shopping time for "vulnerable guests," the company announced Tuesday.
The company said the first hour that each store is open on Wednesday mornings will be reserved for customers who are elderly or have other underlying health conditions. Other customers are encouraged to "plan their shopping trips around this timeframe."
BITWISE INDUSTRIES
Bitwise Industries announced Sunday it will deliver groceries to those who are sick and seniors in Madera, Fresno and Tulare counties.
Those in need of grocery assistance can send their name, address and shopping list to groceries@bitwiseindustries.com or call 559-460-7809.
SAVE MART
The Save Mart Companies just announced dedicated shopping hours for seniors and vulnerable populations, such as pregnant women and those with compromised immune system. Stores will set aside every Tuesday and Thursday from 6 am to 9 a.m. for higher risk populations to shop. Also, first responders can shop at all Save Mart, FoodMaxx and Lucky stores one hour before and one hour after posted store hours every day.
PIONEER MARKET
Beginning 3/24/20, Pioneer Market will be opening from 7am-9am for all senior citizens and at-risk members to do their shopping. Their store hours will also be changing, they will be open from 7am-8pm starting Monday, March 23rd.
SCRIPT PHARMACY
Script Pharmacy in Clovis is offering free delivery of prescription medication, vitamins, even supplements to people impacted by the COVID-19 'shelter in place' restrictions.
