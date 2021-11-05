16-year-old boy arrested for threatening shooting at Tulare County high school

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 16-year-old boy was arrested earlier this week after deputies said he threatened to "shoot up" his Strathmore school.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office said it received tips on Wednesday about the teen's threat against Harmony Magnet High School.Deputies served a search warrant at the eleventh grader's house, where they say they found evidence for their case and stolen items belonging to other students.The teen was taken into custody and booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.Authorities say they do not believe there are any ongoing safety concerns for the students and staff at the high school.