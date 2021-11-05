school threat

16-year-old boy arrested for threatening shooting at Tulare County high school

EMBED <>More Videos

Teen arrested for threatening shooting at Tulare County high school

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 16-year-old boy was arrested earlier this week after deputies said he threatened to "shoot up" his Strathmore school.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office said it received tips on Wednesday about the teen's threat against Harmony Magnet High School.

Deputies served a search warrant at the eleventh grader's house, where they say they found evidence for their case and stolen items belonging to other students.

The teen was taken into custody and booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Authorities say they do not believe there are any ongoing safety concerns for the students and staff at the high school.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
strathmoreschool threatthreat
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOOL THREAT
Parents charged in school shooting arrested, plead not guilty
Parents of alleged MI school shooter arrested, authorities say
Police seeing more vandalism, threats at Valley schools
2 middle schoolers allegedly plotted mass school shooting
TOP STORIES
Authorities identify 4 killed in plane crash near Visalia airport
Omicron updates: New US travel rules go into effect Monday
US to stage diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics
21-year-old shot to death outside Stevinson bar
1 hospitalized following suspected DUI crash in Fresno
Ave 360 in Tulare County closed after semi crash
Part of Kaweah Health shut down, patients evacuated due to flooding
Show More
Better.com CEO fires 900 employees on Zoom call
Early reports on omicron variant encouraging, Fauci says
COVID vaccine mandate announced for NYC private-sector workers
Clovis police looking for 2 suspects who robbed ULTA Beauty store
1 arrested for Merced double murder
More TOP STORIES News