Lockdown lifted for Strathmore schools as deputies search for burglary suspect

Lockdown lifted for Strathmore schools, deputies search for suspect

STRATHMORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two school campuses in Strathmore were locked down as authorities searched for a burglary suspect.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says a man and woman broke into a home near Strathmore High School on Friday morning.

The homeowner confronted the two suspects, and at one point, the male suspect pulled out what looked like a gun. Both suspects then ran from the house and drove off in a truck.

Deputies later found their truck and took the woman into custody. They also found a BB gun inside the vehicle.

The man ran away. Tulare County sheriff's deputies and the California Highway Patrol are working together to find him.

Authorities temporarily locked down Strathmore High and Harmony Magnet Academy as they searched the area.

They still haven't found the suspect, but officials say they have an idea of where he may be.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

