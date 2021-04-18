Fundraiser held to support family of Fresno street vendor killed

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fundraiser was held on Saturday in Downtown Fresno to raise money and support the family of a street vendor who was killed while on the job last month.Tradecraft Farms partnered with Fresno Street Eats to put together the fundraiser in honor of Lorenzo Perez.For every taco purchased by a customer, Tradecraft Farms will match the dollar amount and donate it to the Perez family.Organizers set the goal at $1,000.Officials with the company say they plan to hold another one of these fundraisers next weekend.