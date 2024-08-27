Student arrested for bringing gun to Visalia high school, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A student is in custody after being accused of bringing a gun onto a high school campus in Visalia on Monday.

A Visalia police youth services officer at Golden West High School was alerted to a social media post showing a student with a gun at 9 am.

The student was found and arrested.

Authorities say they searched the student's car in the school parking lot - and found a handgun with no serial number in the center console.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but there is no threat to students or staff.

They also served a search warrant at the home of the student's father and found an illegal marijuana grow, ammunition, and another gun with no serial number.

The 47-year-old father was arrested on multiple charges.