Fresno Unified offering immunizations to students throughout August

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Unified Health Services Department will be offering immunizations to 50 students on Tuesday.

The first of many immunization events throughout August will be held in Room 36 at Tioga Middle School from 8 am until 2:45 pm.

They are able to offer immunizations to the first 50 students who are either uninsured or with Med-Cal.

There are several more clinics at the same time and location, including this Thursday and Saturday.

You can find the whole list of dates below:

August 7, 8, 10, 12, 19, 23, 24 and 25:

First come, first served up to 50 students.

8 am - 2:45 pm

First week of school: August 14-18

First come, first served up to 75 students per day

8 am - 4:45 pm

August 21 and 22:

First come, first served up to 75 students per day.

8 am - 2:45 pm