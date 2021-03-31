restaurant

Sunnyside Deli in southeast Fresno closing after nearly 40 years

The Sunnyside Deli on Kings Canyon Boulevard near Clovis Avenue has been making sandwiches since 1983.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular deli in southeast Fresno is closing its doors after nearly 40 years in business.

The owners of Sunnyside Delicatessen have decided to retire. They posted a message on social media Monday, thanking their staff members and customers for the support over the years.

Dozens of people have since commented, expressing their sadness about the closure.



The owners say while it was a tough year because of the pandemic, they are not a casualty of the situation but are rather leaving on their own terms.

They say they are looking forward to the next chapter in their lives.
