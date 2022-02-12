Valley law enforcement urging road safety during Super Bowl Weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As Super Bowl celebrations begin, Valley law enforcement officers are pleading with the public to make a plan to have a sober driver this Sunday."If you don't have to be out on the street this weekend, stay home, enjoy the game," says Fresno Police Department Spokesperson Felipe Uribe.Police say drinking was the reason for a series of crashes in central Fresno Thursday night that put a 25-year-old woman in the hospital in critical condition.Fresno Police say two cars were chasing each other in the area of Palm and Olive around 6 pm.As they approached the intersection, a blue pickup truck slammed into an SUV.The blue truck kept driving and shortly after, hit a woman who was using a crosswalk.The pickup truck then struck a bus bench and fence."Driver of the white SUV stopped initially, rendered aid to the woman lying in the street but then saw the other individual attempt to run away,"" says Fresno Police Lt. Sean Biggs. "At that time, he chased him, was able to catch him and brought him back to the scene."Officers arrived to take the 27-year-old man into custody. Investigators say the suspect was driving drunk during the crashes.This weekend, there will be more officers on patrol across the Valley looking for any signs of impaired drivers.Fresno Police say even if you aren't drinking, defensive driving is important on weekends like this.The District Attorney's Office also issuing a reminder this weekend -- alcohol is not the only substance that impairs. Marijuana, prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications can all affect your ability to drive safely.