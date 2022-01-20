Business

Valley agriculture business continues to feel impact of supply chain issues

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Supply chain disruptions amid the pandemic have caused a ripple effect for industries worldwide and Agriculture is no exception.

Ryan Jacobsen with the Fresno County Farm Bureau says labor and container shortages are just part of the problem.

"First, it's our outgoing material," he said. "The products we grow here, we are not able to get it out timely overseas, costing sales here domestically. Secondarily, it's those products we bring onshore to help us that are being delayed or stopped altogether."

Between May and September of 2021, the food and vegetables exported from California were down $2.1 billion.

Congressman David Valadao was at the port of Los Angeles about a week ago and says he is doing what he can to address the crisis.

"All of this takes a lot of time and the best thing we can do is laws that can help make sure that our shipping companies are helping us move our products and helping as many people get into the trucking world and back to work," he said.

Meanwhile, the agricultural community in the Central Valley remains optimistic a solution will come to play as they continue doing their best to provide the food millions across the world depend on.

"We will continue to grow the food that we all need," says John Guthrie, President of the Tulare County Farm Bureau. "This will be a tough year but I am sure things will get back to normal, so we will just keep doing what we do."

To help with the current crisis, a new program will allow people as young as 18 to drive interstate semi-trucks.
