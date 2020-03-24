Suspect arrested in connection to stabbing in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police say a person is in critical condition after being stabbed in central Fresno Monday night.Authorities responded to a call just before 9 p.m. near N 8th St. and E. Clay Ave at an apartment complex.When authorities arrived at the scene, they say they found the victim with a stab wound to the chest.The victim was rushed to the hospital with a collapsed lung. They are expected to survive.Police arrested Desiree Rucker in connection to the stabbing.