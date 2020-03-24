stabbing

Suspect arrested in connection to stabbing in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police say a person is in critical condition after being stabbed in central Fresno Monday night.

Authorities responded to a call just before 9 p.m. near N 8th St. and E. Clay Ave at an apartment complex.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they say they found the victim with a stab wound to the chest.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with a collapsed lung. They are expected to survive.

Police arrested Desiree Rucker in connection to the stabbing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralstabbingfresno central
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
8-year-old girl and mother in critical condition after stabbing in Hanford
Visalia man facing murder charges for Porterville stabbing
Police: southeast Fresno stabbing case of self-defense
Man stabbed in central Fresno not giving much info on suspect
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect taken to hospital after officer-involved shooting in central Fresno
Lawmakers, White House reach deal on $2 trillion relief package
Gov. Newsom says an early April reopening of state is unlikely
Trump hoping to see US economy reopened by Easter
8-year-old girl and mother in critical condition after stabbing in Hanford
No guarantee of forgiveness on property tax penalties, interest in Fresno County
Police officers of North Valley city helping community during COVID-19 outbreak
Show More
Central CA coronavirus cases
100-year-old letter from the North Valley giving some hope with COVID-19
Farmersville marijuana dispensary staying open during COVID-19 outbreak
Parents finding new ways to teach children during school closures
Frustrations behind COVID-19 testing goes beyond patients
More TOP STORIES News