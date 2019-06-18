Suspect caught by Clovis homeowner while attempting to burglarize home

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A brazen act of crime and the homeowner says it happened in the blink of an eye."It was seconds, seconds! He came down the sidewalk and into the back door of our house," said Mark Raymond.It was an average Monday for Mark Raymond.He was doing some housework at his home along Adler Street and had his side doors open.Raymond says he then heard a car running outside his home, and went to check it out.That's when he saw a man walking out his front door and confronted him, his response leaving Raymond speechless."I said are you FED EX or something..he said no, I can't do this. Here are these boxes..." Raymond said. "It was my wife's jewelry. I didn't realize it. I was in shock."Raymond ran inside to get his phone and take a picture, but it was too late. The suspect sped off.Clovis police quickly responded around 2:30 p.m., canvassing the neighborhood for any witnesses.They say with cases like these it is lucky no one was hurt."It'll be an opportunity where they don't know someone is home, but they are," said Sgt. Vince Weibert. "Those are extremely dangerous because there's not an expectation of that conflict, and you never know how that suspect is going to act."Unfortunately, police say these type crimes happen too often."We've been seeing thing an uptick in crime across the city," Weibert said. "Crimes of opportunity like this where people see something and take advantage is very common."As for Raymond, he's now considering getting cameras. Left stunned, he's warning his neighbors to lock their doors."I would never have thought that. I keep the house locked. Everything is always locked," he said. "People better be more alert...because this can happen at any time. This is very opportunist and very scary."The suspect was described as a man in his twenties wearing red pants and bottoms. He also has tattoos along his neck, arms, and legs. He was last seen driving a 90's red Honda Accord with two doors.Anyone with any information is asked to call the Clovis Police department.