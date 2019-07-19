Suspect killed after using child as human shield during SWAT standoff

FORT WORTH, Texas -- A gunman was shot and killed by police after he reportedly held four people hostage and used a child as a shield.

Authorities say the gunman immediately started shooting at officers from an apartment building when they arrived.

The man was allegedly holding four people hostage and used a child as a shield while he shot at officers.

SWAT entered the apartment building and found the man had been shot to death.
