Suspected child predator remanded into custody after trying to leave the country

A Clovis man accused of sexting a 14-year-old girl and then leaving the country has now been jailed by a judge. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Clovis man accused of sexting a 14-year-old girl and then leaving the country has now been jailed by a judge.

Canadian officials stopped Hugo Rabson as he tried to get a connecting flight to the United Kingdom.

"I'm inclined to remand you with no bail at this point," said Judge Adolfo Corona.

Rabson's attorney argued his client was not fleeing, but instead taking a brief break from a stressful situation.

"He was not attempting to avoid prosecution. I think it was probably an error in judgment," said Attorney Mark Broughton.



Cameras were not allowed to show the defendants face in court, but a new mugshot was taken shortly after he was booked in jail. The victim's father- who confronted the suspect at a Clovis park and made a citizen's arrest.

"He was grooming her in my opinion from what I read in the texts from what I read to be part of the human sex trade," said the teen's father, Todd Thomas.

He said Rabson provided a cell phone to his daughter and sent her messages asking for explicit photos. He says he read them.

The defendant's attorney, Mark Broughton said a viral video posted on the internet of the confrontation and arrest, which led to threats and eventually him wanting to leave.

Rabson has dual citizenship in the UK.

"They posted his 12-year-old daughter up on these web pages that they have that are attacking him and he became very fearful and that's why he freaked out and decided to get away from the situation," said Broughton.

The defendant's military service and tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan were brought up, along with lingering effects- but it wasn't enough to change the judge's mind.

"But actions speak louder than words. He is a vet. I consider that for two reasons, one for his honor in that regard but also for the ability to move around," said Judge Corona.

Late Monday, Broughton said he plans to ask the judge to reconsider bail. He also said he has new information he wants to present to the court.
