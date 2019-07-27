drug arrest

Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase

FRESNO, Calif. -- This isn't your ordinary police arrest.

There's the thrill of the high-speed chase, the anticipation of officers closing in, and then the unceremonious dumping of what could be millions of dollars worth of drugs - all caught on camera.

Aerial footage released by the US Coast Guard shows suspected cocaine smugglers fleeing officers on a high-speed boat while dumping large bags into the waters off southern California.

Authorities said 2,300 pounds of cocaine were seized from the vessel after it was finally caught by the Cutter Steadfast, a Coast Guard vessel from San Diego.

The video shows at least nine people aboard the fleeing boat. Coast Guard officials said all nine were taken into custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san diegococainedrug arrestsmugglingdrug bust
DRUG ARREST
16 Marines arrested for human smuggling, drug-related offenses
Man tried smuggling 1 lb. of cocaine underneath wig: Police
Cargo ship involved in $1.3B cocaine bust owned by JPMorgan Chase
Nearly 100 arrested in Central Valley gang sweep
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Show More
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
Justice Department approves T-Mobile's $26.5B takeover of Sprint
More TOP STORIES News