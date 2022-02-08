Authorities investigating man's suspicious death following house fire in Fresno County

They’re waiting for a search warrant to go inside the house. pic.twitter.com/c8q5cWVT27 — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) February 8, 2022

TARPEY VILLAGE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead at a home that caught fire in Fresno County Tuesday morning.It happened around 5:30 am on Argyle Avenue in a neighborhood near Clovis and Gettysburg Avenues in the Tarpey Village area.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says a neighbor was getting ready to leave for work when they spotted smoke coming from the house.The neighbor broke through the front door and found a man in his mid-70s inside. They dragged him out and called for help.Officials say the man was pronounced dead when fire crews arrived. He had injuries that were "not consistent with the fire," a spokesperson with the sheriff's office said.Investigators say they are considering his death suspicious. Homicide and arson detectives were both called out to investigate.CAL FIRE crews were able to put out the flames. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.