Police investigating suspicious death in west central Fresno

Police are investigating a suspicious death in West Central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a suspicious death in West Central Fresno.

The death happened just before 2 am Monday morning on Ramona and Barcus, near Central East High School.

Officers found a man in his early 20s with at least one gunshot wound.

After lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now searching for evidence and speaking to witnesses in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno Police.

