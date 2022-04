LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visitors to Tachi Palace in Lemoore will notice significant changes to the facility during their next visit.Crews just wrapped up construction in multiple areas, including the gaming floor and food court.The upgrades include new slot machines and an improved food court with two new restaurants.Casino officials said they are also excited to welcome Bingo players to a new facility that will seat up to 1,200 players.A new spa in the resort also opened Wednesday.