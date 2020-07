'I will not sacrifice myself,' says teacher fed up with back-to-school debate

A middle school teacher spoke to Good Morning America after her post on Facebook went viral.The teacher, who asked to be referred to as Sarah over fears of reprimand from her school district, said she is fed up with the back-to-school debate raging across the country.Sarah F. calls the whole conversation about returning to school a lose-lose situation."Returning to the classroom is dangerous," Sarah said.In a post she wrote on Facebook she said, in part,: "We know kids rely on school for social/emotional education, support, food, safety, academics, love, and a host of other things," she said. "We also know virtual education doesn't work for the vast majority of students. Some sort of hybrid model of in-person and virtual learning is a disaster of logistics for everyone."Sarah said she is "really, really scared" to go back to the classroom. She said she loves her students but not more than her own life or family."Our (teachers') lives have value," she said.For people who argue that students will fall behind if they're not in the classroom, she said they're missing the point."Kids are resilient," she said. "They will catch up. But you can't bring a child or a teacher back from the dead."You can read Sarah's entire Facebook post below: