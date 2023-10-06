Children First: Help Wanted In The Classroom

Children First: Help Wanted in the Classroom

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California has a teacher shortage, but the education pipeline is flowing with fresh ideas.

Action News anchors Jason Oliveira and Jessica Harrington uncover local solutions in a new Children First special, "Help Wanted In The Classroom."

The special airs Sunday, October 15, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. on ABC30 and streams on abc30.com.

The special includes local programs offering support and financial incentives for future educators. Learn about the California Center on Teaching Careers and the support offered through Tulare County Office of Education.

Career changers can transition to teaching while earning their credential. As a result, one teacher in Earlimart inspires students with creativity in the classroom using skills from his prior career.

STEM teachers are in high demand. The Teacher Residency For Rural Education Project connects students with classes, stipends and mentors. One graduate now helps Golden West High students solve math problems.

Teens are helping young children while earning college credit in the Madera Education Pathways program. They get experience in education before graduating from high school.

Jessica Harrington meets a first-year teacher who landed a job at her old elementary school and reunited with her mentor. Harrington also shows us how paraprofessionals make an impact in the classroom.

Kate Nemarich reports on Visalia Unified starting the school year with a credentialed teacher in every classroom.

Children First is a year-round effort focusing on challenges and opportunities among our youth in Central California. The program shows how the average person can make a difference in a child's life and highlights local organizations working with children. The Children First campaign includes half-hour programs like "Keeping Kids Safe," thirty-second public service announcements and special stories on Action News.

Resources

California Center On Teaching Careers

Teacher Residency For Rural Education (TRRE)

Madera Education Pathways