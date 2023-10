According to the Economic Policy Institute, teachers in California make 17 percent less than other comparable college-educated workers.

Children First: Financial incentives to retain California teachers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California expects to hire more than 22,000 teachers this year.

In Colorado, the number is nearly 36 percent less.

California is now offering more financial incentives to help students earn a credential and get placed into classrooms.