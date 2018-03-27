U.S. & WORLD

How to find out what data Facebook has collected from you

Government officials are now investigating Facebook's privacy policies and practices.

Government officials are now investigating Facebook's privacy policies and practices. It comes as the Federal Trade Commission steps up pressure on the social media giant over its handling of user data.

Data from 50-million Facebook users landed in the hands of Cambridge Analytica without their consent. Federal regulators are now looking into whether Facebook violated a consent decree.

Now Facebook users want to know what information the social media site keeps.

Here is how you can see your Facebook data.

To download a copy of your Facebook data:

1. Click at the top right of any Facebook page on a desktop and select Settings.

2. Click Download a copy of your Facebook data below your General Account Settings.

3. Click Start My Archive.

Facebook wants you to keep in mind that they have measures in place to help ensure the security of your information. They do require you to confirm your identity to complete the download process. You will not be able to access the information until you have completed the security check.

You can check to see whether they have your credit card information stored by clicking Settings > Payments. From there, you may choose to change or delete stored credit card information.

Facebook acknowledges Messenger and Facebook Lite users with Android phones who have uploaded contacts and chosen to "opt-in" had their call and text history logged.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyfacebooku.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
How Facebook was able to siphon off phone call and text logs and how to opt-out
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
TECHNOLOGY
Should you still trust Facebook?
Don't search for these celebrities online
Make your cell-phone battery last longer
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by security breach
Honda recalls Accord, Insight vehicles for software problem
More Technology
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News