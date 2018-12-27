INSTAGRAM

Instagram apologizes after uproar over accidental update

Instagram's new layout isn't the only thing that went sideways, Thursday morning. So, did people's reaction to the change.

Instagram's new layout went sideways on Thursday morning - and so did reactions to the change.

Some users completely lost their minds when Instagram briefly changed its layout from scrolling up and down to side-to-side.

Some even threatened to stage a boycott, others said "No. Instagram. No."

But don't worry. Everything is back to normal with Instagram offering an explanation, saying it was just a test.

"Sorry about that, this was supposed to be a very small test but we went broader than we anticipated," tweeted Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram.


The Menlo Park-based company also tweeted an update on Thursday, saying the change was "due to a bug."



Here's a look at some of the reactions after the update was rolled out:

