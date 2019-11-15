school threat

17-year-old El Capitan High student arrested for making school shooting threat, Merced Police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced Police Department has announced the arrest of a 17-year-old El Capitan High School student accused of making a school shooting threat.

Police say they were made aware of the threat Thursday night and quickly began an investigation.

Officers were able to interview several students, which helped them identify the teen suspect they believe posted the initial threat.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested for criminal threats and booked into the Merced County Juvenile Detention facility.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Detective Gorman at (209) 388-7715, or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at (209) 385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to police department by dialing "TIP411" (847411) and including the word "Comvip" as the "keyword" in the text message.
