Teen critically injured after drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 17-year-old boy was critically injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday morning in southwest Fresno.Fresno Police say the teen from Hanford was in Fresno visiting family and was outside an apartment complex in the area of Lee and Florence Avenues.At around 11:15 a.m., a light-colored car pulled up and fired multiple shots from the vehicle before driving away, officers say. The teen was shot in the upper torso and taken to the hospital with critical injuries.Officials say it is unclear how many suspects were in the vehicle, or how many opened fire. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.Police say they are looking for a light-colored vehicle. Additional information regarding the description of the car or possible suspects was not immediately available.