Teenager killed in crash on Nees and Chestnut in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno family is remembering a young man who was killed by a DUI driver on Saturday.Friends and family of 19-year-old Carson Gates held a vigil on Sunday night.It's difficult for Gabrielle Bawcum to talk about her cousin, Carson.Gates was hit and killed on Nees and Chestnut after a truck slammed into the vehicle he was in.According to police, suspect James Mitchell Anderson was intoxicated.Bawcum says Grant was in the passenger seat of the car and his girlfriend was driving."They had the right of way, they were just turning, they had a green light and the driver had a red light and he blew through it and he crashed into the passenger side and he killed my cousin instantly."Gates was pronounced dead at the hospital. His girlfriend and Anderson survived.Bawcum says her uncle's heart was shattered into a million pieces."My uncle is not eating, he is not drinking, and he said that he died with his son."On, Sunday night friends and family came together at Todd Beamer Park for a vigil.Some kept their physical distance while others huddled together.They chose to gather at the park because Gates often hung out there.Bawcum says her cousin was an honor student and a Clovis North Graduate.She was helping him apply for college."He had a golden heart and he was just such a loving person. He cared about everybody, his friends and his family."Family says they're thankful for the officers and first responders who helped Gates and his girlfriend.They plan on holding another memorial for Gates once COVID-19 passes.Meanwhile, Anderson faces several charges including vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.