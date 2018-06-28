Teen shot during robbery attempt in Northwest Fresno dies from injuries

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --The teen who was shot during a robbery attempt in the Old Fig Garden area has died, Fresno County Sheriff's Office has confirmed.
Nick Kauls, 17, was shot Sunday night after the suspect approached him and a friend and demanded money. When the teens turned to run the suspect fired at least two shots hitting Kauls in the head.
A GoFundMe Page set up for the family says Nick was getting ready to play on the varsity soccer team for his senior year.
Investigators believe the attempted robery is likely connected to two others in the same area within 15 minutes of the shooting. They say surveillance video will be crucial in the investigation, so they're asking the public to come forward.
Hundreds gathered in the gymnasium of San Joaquin Memorial High School in Central Fresno on Tuesday, to pray for their classmate and friend. Trentacosti says 30 to 40 of Kauls' friends have waited at CRMC for any type of update, a testament to his character.