Teen hospitalized after being shot in Farmersville

FRESNO, Calif. -- Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital.

It happened just after 3:30 am Monday on Greg Street near June Avenue in Farmersville.

Deputies found a 16-year-old boy shot, but they were told it occurred at a different location at Road 156 and Linell Camp.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

There's no word on any suspects at this time.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.