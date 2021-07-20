shooting

16-year-old boy shot in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot on Tuesday morning.

Officers were responded to reports of being fired shortly after 9 am on Grove Avenue near Cedar and Church Avenues in southeast Fresno.

When police arrived, they found the teen inside a car who had been shot in his left shoulder.

The 16-year-old was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to recover.

Investigators believe the suspect involved in the attack is a man in his 20s.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined. Officers have blocked off the area while they continue their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.

