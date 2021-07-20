16-year-old boy shot in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot on Tuesday morning.Officers were responded to reports of being fired shortly after 9 am on Grove Avenue near Cedar and Church Avenues in southeast Fresno.When police arrived, they found the teen inside a car who had been shot in his left shoulder.The 16-year-old was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to recover.Investigators believe the suspect involved in the attack is a man in his 20s.A motive for the shooting has not been determined. Officers have blocked off the area while they continue their investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.