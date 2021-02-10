14-year-old shot in southeast Fresno, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a teenager was shot in southeast Fresno on Tuesday night.The 14-year-old told investigators he was shot in the area of Calwa Avenue and 10th Street just before 8:30 pm.The victim went to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment and is expected to recover.Deputies have not released a description of the suspect or a motive for the shooting.The attack comes just one day after a deadly shooting in the same area. Early Monday morning, 21-year-old Jeyson Zapata of Mendota was shot to death on Calwa and 10th.No details have been released about that case.