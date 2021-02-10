shooting

14-year-old shot in southeast Fresno, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a teenager was shot in southeast Fresno on Tuesday night.

The 14-year-old told investigators he was shot in the area of Calwa Avenue and 10th Street just before 8:30 pm.

The victim went to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment and is expected to recover.

Deputies have not released a description of the suspect or a motive for the shooting.

The attack comes just one day after a deadly shooting in the same area. Early Monday morning, 21-year-old Jeyson Zapata of Mendota was shot to death on Calwa and 10th.

No details have been released about that case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southeastcrimeshootingteen shot
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic
Man and woman shot multiple times in Tranquillity, deputies say
2nd man wanted for Visalia murder arrested, police say
Man shot and killed in southeast Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver after stopping to help another driver involved in crash
2 killed in southwest Fresno crash, road closed for investigation
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Dinuba
Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Delhi
Opening arguments begin in Trump impeachment trial
More people turning to alcohol, drugs during pandemic: UC Merced study
Gov. Newsom to announce Save Mart Center as mass vaccination site
Show More
COVID-19 vaccination clinic officially opens in Merced
Fresno Co. winding down COVID help for people experiencing homelessness
Sanitation workers' quick thinking praised in kidnapping rescue
CDC study finds 2 masks are better than 1
Valley medical students helping with fight against COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News