MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The teenage driver has been identified in a deadly single-car crash in Merced County.Authorities say 17-year-old Antonio Romo from McFarland was headed west on Turlock Road on Saturday when the vehicle left the roadway and traveled onto the shoulder.Romo tried to correct and rolled the car.There were two other passengers in the vehicle who received minor injuries.Romo was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say he was not wearing a seat belt.They are looking into what may have caused the crash.