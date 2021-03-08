Teenager shot in the leg in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenage boy is recovering in the hospital after he was shot Sunday afternoon in central Fresno.

Officers say the shooting happened around 2 PM near Lamona and Rowell Avenues.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

Authorities say an argument started at the nearby Floradora Mini Market and spilled over into the neighborhood.

That's when they say a white car pulled up next to the victim and opened fire.

"Anytime something happens like this, it's a tragedy, especially to see a young man shot like that, so we are hoping for his quick recovery and that he'll be okay," says Fresno Police Lt. Tim Tietjen. "In the meantime, we are trying to take all the information and try to figure out what happened here."

The victim was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center and is awake and talking.

Police are continuing to talk to witnesses and search for surveillance video for any clues on the suspect vehicle.
