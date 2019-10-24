Terrifying video shows teens nearly crushed by tree that crashed into their home

BALTIMORE, Maryland -- An indoor Ring security camera shows the terrifying moment two teens were nearly crushed by a tree that crashed through the roof of their home.

The sisters and their dog were in the living room when the tree came crashing down and the ceiling caved in.

Both girls say the situation would've ended differently if the refrigerator in the kitchen had not stopped it from crushing them.

"The refrigerator saved our lives," one of the sisters said.

The family is now working to repair the home and recover from the disaster.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marylandbizarrenaturecaught on videou.s. & worldtree fallsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in head-on crash with semi-truck in Tulare County
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California explodes to 10,000 acres, forces evacuations
Clovis sued for allegedly not providing enough affordable housing
Thieves steal cross from Merced boy's memorial site
New scrutiny for closed investigation into deadly Fresno police shooting
Fresno city leaders want more say on who can open weed shops
Visalia child starvation case: Closing statements to begin
Show More
New Fresno initiative targets human trafficking
Merced High students may have been exposed to TB
New video shows deadly shot to back of teen's head from Fresno police officer
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
Northern California deputy fatally shot, ride-along passenger injured
More TOP STORIES News