Fresno man found guilty of second-degree murder of girlfriend in 2018

Brittney Taylor was "nervous" when she made a revealing comment just hours before her death, according to the late woman's friend.

Brittney Taylor was "nervous" when she made a revealing comment just hours before her death, according to the late woman's friend.

Brittney Taylor was "nervous" when she made a revealing comment just hours before her death, according to the late woman's friend.

Brittney Taylor was "nervous" when she made a revealing comment just hours before her death, according to the late woman's friend.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Terrence Boston, the Fresno man accused of murdering his girlfriend in 2018, has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

Brittney Taylor was found near the intersection of Olive and Cornelia Avenues in Fresno County in May 2018.

Her car had crashed into a tree as investigators said she was trying to speed away after being "struck by multiple bullets."

During the trial, public defender Keegan Smith told the jury that Brittney Taylor did die at the hands of her boyfriend in May of 2018 but said Boston was not a murderer.

Instead, he said Boston was acting out of passion in the heat of the moment. However, prosecutors argued the deadly shooting was premeditated.

Boston will be sentenced at a later date. The maximum he faces is 55 years to life in prison.

He will back in court tomorrow for a prior conviction.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.