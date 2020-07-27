Vigil for Thaddeus Sran held by Madera mothers who searched for boy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A memorial continues to grow out in Madera County near Road 21 and Avenue 14.Pictures, balloons and candles now rest near the site where the burned body of a toddler believed to be missing 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran was discovered."Something like this is not acceptable in the community or nowhere in the country."Since then, many have made their way to this rural spot, leaving heartfelt messages and prayers.Sunday afternoon, a vigil was held by a group of Madera moms who had been searching for Thaddeus."Everybody is going to know his name and everyone is going to feel that sense of Thaddeus within our hearts," says Lidia Hernandez.Police have arrested the toddler's parents in connection to his death, shifting the group's focus.As police work to identify the body found as that of Thaddeus these mothers are demanding justice."We are all moms," Hernandez said. "It hit us like a bombshell that hurts us and shatters every single heart."They want to make sure people don't forget him, so they'll continue to make his presence known in Madera through vigils and by putting his face on buildings.Community members and well known Valley artist are coming together to paint two murals, one in Downtown and another at the Tint Shop off Cypress Avenue.Work won't start until the sun goes down on Sunday, with the goal of having both completed by tomorrow morning.