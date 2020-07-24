Parents of Thaddeus Sran arrested for murder of 2-year-old son, Madera Police say

The Madera Police Chief said on Friday that remains that are believed to be Thaddeus Sran were found burned in an almond orchard west of the city.
An autopsy was scheduled for 2 p.m. to confirm the identity and the cause of death, but those results have not yet been released.
Action News also spoke with a cousin of the little boy's father who says it's difficult to make sense of the man she knows and the horrific accusations he and his wife are now facing.
Relatives of Thaddeus created a memorial near the agricultural burn pile where a cadaver dog discovered the remains.
Hours later, Madera Police announced the arrest of the little boy's parents, 42-year-old Sukhjinder Sran and 29-year-old Briseida Sran.
Briseida is currently eight months pregnant, so she was given a full medical exam before her booking process was completed later in the day.
"We will continue because it's an ongoing case, but I'm here before you to say that little Thaddeus will have some justice," said Madera Police Chief Dino Lawson.
Detectives arrested the two suspects at a home on Winter Way, about four miles from the field where the remains were found. Neighbors say the house belongs to Briseida's father, and the couple lived there with their children until about two weeks ago when the family moved to a house on C Street.
On July 15, the parents reported Thaddeus missing. The toddler had special needs and was non-verbal and unable to walk. Several different agencies, including the FBI, worked with police to investigate the case. Authorities have not yet commented on any specific evidence. Now it will be up to the district attorney's office to review the reports and potentially file charges.
"We look forward to receiving the case and doing the appropriate evaluation and taking it forward as quickly and as efficiently as we can, again to continue getting justice for Thaddeus," said Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno.
The couple's other three children are now in the care of Child Protective Services.
Action News also learned that the home where the two suspects were arrested is right next door to the home where Krista Pike was murdered in 2008 and across the street from the house where Maigan Olson was shot to death back in April.