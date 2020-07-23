Body of toddler believed to be Thaddeus Sran found in Madera County, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The body of a toddler was discovered on Thursday morning in Madera County which is believed to be missing two-year-old Thaddeus Sran, police said in a news conference on Thursday afternoon.Investigators say the remains of a child between the ages of two and three years old were found by cadaver dogs in a rural area but did not provide further information.Police say that while an official identification has not been made, investigators believe the child is Thaddeus Sran.Thaddeus was reported missing by his parents on July 16. His parents told police the toddler disappeared between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.On Tuesday, investigators announced in a press release that Thaddeus's parents had "stopped cooperating" with the investigation."Thaddeus's parents released a statement through their attorney that read in part: