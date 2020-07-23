missing children

Body of toddler believed to be Thaddeus Sran found in Madera County, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The body of a toddler was discovered on Thursday morning in Madera County which is believed to be missing two-year-old Thaddeus Sran, police said in a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say the remains of a child between the ages of two and three years old were found by cadaver dogs in a rural area but did not provide further information.

Police say that while an official identification has not been made, investigators believe the child is Thaddeus Sran.

RELATED: Parents of missing 2-year-old boy have 'stopped cooperating,' Madera police say

Thaddeus was reported missing by his parents on July 16. His parents told police the toddler disappeared between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.

On Tuesday, investigators announced in a press release that Thaddeus's parents had "stopped cooperating" with the investigation."

Thaddeus's parents released a statement through their attorney that read in part:
"In light in what had apparently become an accusatory nature of the interrogation of this couple, I advised them in no uncertain terms to cease speaking with law enforcement without the presence of their attorney."

Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous broadcast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
maderamissing children
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING CHILDREN
Search for boy in Mexico uncovered 23 abducted children
Parents of missing 2-year-old boy have 'stopped cooperating,' Madera police say
3 days after search called off, Thaddeus Sran still missing
Madera police, community continue search for missing 2-year-old
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13-year-old shot while sleeping in southeast Fresno apartment, police say
GOP pushes unveiling of COVID-19 rescue package to 'next week'
Clovis Unified details virtual learning plan for students this fall
Central California coronavirus cases
Authorities investigating woman's 'suspicious death' in Visalia
Jeep overturns after crash involving FAX bus in northwest Fresno
Road closed after pedestrian hit, killed by driver in Madera County
Show More
COVID-19 unemployment may be behind rise in Fresno's violent crime calls
3 wanted for questioning in connection to Hanford homicide
Homicide investigation underway in Los Banos: Police
1.4 million seek jobless aid, first increase since March
Clovis nursing home resident and family want to reunite via Alexa
More TOP STORIES News