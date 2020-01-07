New 'Bachelor' Peter Weber says expect high-flying fun, plenty of turbulence this season

The "Bachelor" is back for its 24th season and promises another round of meeting, greeting, kissing, crying and dating. This time around, a pilot named Peter Weber is hoping to land his soulmate, with 30 women vying for his attention and affection."The women were really creative," said Weber. "I enjoyed it. I laughed at it. I don't see in not kind of embracing it and having fun with it. It is what it is. I feel like casting did almost too good of a job for my season because I had such an amazing group of women and I had really just beautiful relationships with a lot of them. I didn't go in this thinking this was the only way I could ever find love but I thought, 'Why not do this?' This is the most fun, literally, experience of my life to possibly go find love. And I'm going to take advantage of that and give it my all."Host Chris Harrison, who has been along for these bachelor and bachelorette "Love Rides" for the past 18 years, says he's proud of the way the show has grown with our changing times."Instead of fighting it and going 'hey we're just going to keep to ourselves, what works, works.' We've leaned into it, we've really embraced it," said Harrison. "The show has lifted the curtain, you see behind it, warts and all. It's a lot more raw. It's a lot more real, a lot more organic."There will be plenty of turbulence on this journey. But Weber hopes viewers will just sit back and enjoy the flight!"I hope that people can watch my season and really just enjoy the love story that it is and maybe use my season as an inspiration for them, for people that are in relationships, that are looking for relationships, to never settle and to always out hold out for that love that I think everyone deserves," said Weber.""The Bachelor" airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.