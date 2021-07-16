More businesses headed to The Row in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The shops at The Row are coming to life.Now local businesses like Revival 23 are ready to build the space of their dreams."We're bringing lines that we may not have had room for in our other stores. So we'll have furniture, we'll have more space to do design work, everything if a customer wants us to style themselves or their homes," said Teresa Pries, owner of Revival 23.Revival 23 is keeping its flagship store in Old Town Clovis and will have apparel at both stores.Pries said she hopes to open in The Row in February of next year.Other small businesses like Ampersand Ice Cream, La Dama hair salon and a nail salon have signed leases.Also, a future restaurant will take up a large portion of the center located at Willow and Shepherd Avenues."We're really excited for one for our main restaurant anchor, Blacksheep Hospitality Group, which is going to be showcasing a new concept in town. We're excited to see what they come up with," said Vincent Ricchiuti, The Row partner.Center officials said some businesses would be open by the end of this year and others in 2022.They said they're looking for a coffee shop, bakery or workout facility to fill the remaining spaces.They want to create a corner where people can work, live and play.Homes at the Row were filled quickly after opening.Trendy flowers and handcrafted bouquets will also be headed to The Row.Flora Flower Cart will have its first storefront open to the public with set hours."This will be more of a stable spot for them to come and still have that interaction of building your own bouquet. We're kind of do a concept similar to the cart inside and just kind of have that still experience of creating and being creative yourself as well as just being in the shop instead of being all over town," said Jaeleen Shaw, owner of Flora Flower Cart.Shaw hopes to be up by Christmas time and said the community's support has helped them grow.Many retailers are looking forward to seeing people in person again.