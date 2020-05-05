Valley childrens hospital

Central Valley receives tasty donation to help community

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mandarins were delivered straight from the packing house in Delano to Valley Children's Hospital.

The Wonderful Company donated two pallets of easy-peel, healthy snacks.

"Which I believe is 1200 bags of Halos, and I'm sure our staff and our patients and families who are with us will definitely enjoy them," says Valley Children's Guilds Manager, Janet Sabbatini.

The mandarins will be handed out at the hospital on Tuesday. Kaitlyn Yates is Wonderful's Senior Manager of Community Programming.

"We're just so grateful for all the front-line workers who are out there keeping us all safe," she said. "We want to do our part for them to stay safe."

The idea was to reach out to communities where the need is greatest.

Wonderful donated 1.6 million mandarins to local hospitals, schools and the Central California Food Bank, which has seen a huge increase in families who need help putting food on the table.

"Prior to COVID, we were serving about 70,000 families a month," says Kim Dildine. "We've seen that go well over 100,000 families. Again, 25% were brand new. They never sought services before."

About 24,000 bags were delivered to the food bank. The mandarins were immediately packed for food giveaways.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfresnovalley childrens hospitalcoronavirus californiafoodcoronavirusorangedonations
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VALLEY CHILDRENS HOSPITAL
Coronavirus: School, college closures and changes in Central California
Two young girls, 6 and 10, hospitalized after ATV accident in Fresno County
Mariposa father says 2 Valley hospitals refuse to test son for COVID-19
Valley hospitals desperately need masks, gowns, and diapers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Damage from shooting in central Fresno sends innocent child to hospital
Central California coronavirus cases
Man says he was shot in Sanger, found in east central Fresno
Golf courses get green light to reopen in Fresno
Newsom: California could reach phase two of economic reopening as early as Friday
Technology could help Central Valley with contact tracing
CA partners with UCSF, UCLA to increase COVID-19 tracing
Show More
Going out to buy groceries in Fresno? Don't forget your face mask
Merced considers options to boost economy, including vouchers for local shopping
Fresno County leaders, business owners pushing to reopen
What a love story from the Iraq War can teach us about social distancing
Local students create "Life in Quarantine" website
More TOP STORIES News