The Wonderful Company offering $1 million grants for local nonprofits

Applications are due by August 31st, with winners announced in October.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A million dollars in grant funding is available to local nonprofits and schools in the Valley by the Wonderful Company.

The parent company of Wonderful Halos, Wonderful Pistachios, and Fiji Water has just opened up the application process on its website.

Through the years, it's invested in projects throughout the Central Valley as a way to give back support to the health and wellness of the community.

Over the past five years, they've awarded more than $5 million in Wonderful Community grants to more than 71 nonprofits and 165 schools in the Central Valley.

For those who need help with the application process, they're hosting a virtual seminar on August 10th. Find details on their website.