Man shot several times inside Fresno Thai restaurant after argument escalates

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after a shooting inside a central Fresno restaurant on Friday evening.

The shooting happened about 8:30 pm at the Thai Phuket Restaurant on N First Street and E McKinley Ave.

Police say two men were in an argument when one of them pulled out a handgun and shot the other several times.

Officers say the victim is a man in his twenties.

He was transported to the Community Regional Medical Center.

He was shot at least once in the upper body and is expected to survive.

Several customers inside the restaurant witnessed the shooting. Police are speaking to them now.

Officers say fortunately, no one else was hurt.

Based on witness statements, detectives don't believe the two men knew each other.

They are still searching for the gunman.

This story is developing and will be updated.

