FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new video shows a person stealing a catalytic converter in Fresno in less than one minute!In the video, a car stops in the road while a man crawls under a Honda SUV with a cutting tool.The incident happened at 6:30 am on June 9th near Indianapolis and Fruit in northwest Fresno.It appears he got spooked and ran away before coming back a short time later to finish the job.If you recognize the man call Valley Crime Stoppers.