Pedestrian injured in Merced County hit-and-run

A pedestrian has been hospitalized after being hit by a car that sped off in Merced County.

Authorities say the hit-and-run incident happened around 8:20 pm on Highway 140 at Cunningham Rd.

A light-colored truck was traveling eastbound on the highway when it hit the man, who was left with a broken leg.

He was airlifted to the Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to survive his injuries.

The California Highway Patrol says it is looking for the driver of the truck that drove away after the collision.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno food vendors say they live in constant fear
First Lady to meet with farmworkers in Delano
New details about alleged sexual predator on FUSD campus
Fresno, Kings and Madera counties move into red tier
Mosquito season is back in the Valley
Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy dies at age 90
Adventist Health launches new school
Show More
Woman arrested for DUI crash that killed her passenger
Tower Theatre sale halted while judge considers appeal
What if you only get 1 dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?
Man charged in deadly stabbings of Hanford siblings
Fresno seeing 'alarming' rise in deadly crashes, police say
More TOP STORIES News