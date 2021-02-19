6 people lured through Tinder to Fresno locations, robbed at gunpoint

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police have arrested two suspects for allegedly luring victims through the dating app Tinder, and then robbing them at gunpoint.The two arrested, 21-year-old Eric Newsome and a 17-year-old boy, were part of a group that carried out six armed robberies throughout Fresno between February 2 and February 15 this year, police say.They asked people they met on Tinder to come to specific locations where the group would lie in wait and rob the victims at gunpoint.Police say one victim was assaulted with a gun and sustained moderate injuries.Through interviews and video analysis detectives were able to identify the two suspects.They were taken into custody and a loaded handgun was recovered.Both have been charged with multiple robberies and other related charges.If you have any additional information, you are urged to contact Detectives Parvinder Dhillon (559) 621-2081 or Eric Hill (559) 621-2082.Fresno Police are also reminding people who want to meet others using social media platforms to choose to meet at public places or at one of the designated exchange zones at the five policing districts throughout the city.