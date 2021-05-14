Valley Spotlight: Sequoia Regional Cancer Center

Sequoia Regional Cancer Center, located in Visalia, is one of California's most advanced cancer treatment facilities.The center offers a multidisciplinary approach to cancer care with teams of doctors and nurses working together to guide patients through treatment.The combined efforts of surgeons, radiologists, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, and other caregivers allow for cancer treatment utilizing all the specialties, ensuring that the best care possible is available without leaving the South Valley.Patients are given empathetic, attentive care during their treatment from a dedicated team of oncologists and medical professionals.Utilizing advanced technology in a state-of-the-art facility, we are able to offer thorough diagnostics and comprehensive care.Our cancer treatments and therapies have received high praise not just for their effectiveness, but also for the genuine care patients receive from our staff.