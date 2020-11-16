Valley Spotlight: RepairSmith

Backed by Daimler AG, the parent company of Mercedes-Benz, RepairSmith provides the world's most convenient car repair and maintenance service for car owners and fleets. For the first time, car owners can choose to have car repair delivered to their driveway or place of work. RepairSmith delivers upfront, transparent and affordable pricing, online booking, after-hours support and a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Warranty. All mechanics are employees of RepairSmith with 10+ years of experience and drive custom-outfitted, company vehicles equipped with quality tools and parts to deliver a five-star experience.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, RepairSmith is delivering the safest car repair experience possible with its No-Contact Car Repair service. RepairSmith has eliminated direct contact between mechanics and car owners during appointments. This allows the company to continue to serve its customers while keeping its technicians, car owners, and communities safe. Car owners can coordinate a contact-free key transfer and pay over the phone in lieu of in-person with a credit card at the end of their appointment. All technicians wear a fresh pair of gloves to each appointment and disinfect high-touch areas in the vehicle including the steering wheel, door handles and panels, car keys and credit card readers. All high-touch equipment and tools inside RepairSmith's service vans are also disinfected.
If you are interested in joining the team, check out our job openings. We're also looking for expert mechanics to join our team and you can also learn more about how to become a mechanic. For more information, visit RepairSmith.com. Fresno car owners can save $25 on their first appointment by using code 'FRESNO' at checkout.
