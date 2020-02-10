Timothee Chalamet, Margot Robbie share Oscar red carpet moment with epic photobomb

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5916288" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Best Supporting Actress nominee Margot Robbie attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 9, 2020, in Hollywood, California.

LOS ANGELES -- As a slew of stars flowed down the Oscars red carpet, Timothee Chalamet and Margot Robbie shared an endearing moment in front of the cameras.Chalamet was posing for several pictures when he spotted Robbie a few steps away and walked up to her for an impromptu photobomb, a moment quite reminiscent of his character in "Little Women."When Robbie noticed him, she turned and grabbed his face in both hands, making for a perfectly spoiled shot that must also have satiated all the Chalamet fans.Chalamet played Theodore "Laurie " Laurence, neighbor to the March family and eventual husband of sister Amy, in the film adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott novel.